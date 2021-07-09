SmartFinancial Sets Dates for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (NASDAQ:SMBK) announces details for the release of its results for the Second Quarter of 2021.



SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 21, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 5194560. A replay of the conference call will be available through July 21, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10158581.