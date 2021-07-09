checkAd

Independence Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that it expects to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, July 26, 2021, and will hold its quarterly results conference call on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of the IRT website at investors.irtliving.com or by dialing 1.833.789.1330. A replay of the conference call will be available shortly following the live call on the investor relations section of IRT’s website and telephonically until Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing 1.800.585.8367.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Louisville, Memphis, Raleigh and Tampa. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.

