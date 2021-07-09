FREYR AS and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination

FREYR AS, a Norway-based developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (“Alussa Energy”) (NYSE: ALUS), a Cayman Island exempted special purpose acquisition company, announced the completion of their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”). The Business Combination, which is effective today, was approved at the special meeting of shareholders of Alussa Energy on June 30, 2021.

The combined company now operates as FREYR Battery (“FREYR”) and its common stock and warrants began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbols “FREY” and “FREY WS”, respectively, on July 8, 2021. Alussa Energy’s public units separated into their component securities upon consummation of the Business Combination and, as a result, no longer trade as a separate security and are being delisted by the NYSE.