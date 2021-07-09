Domino’s Brasil holds exclusive rights to own, operate and sub-franchise stores under the Domino’s Pizza brand in Brazil. Vinci Capital Partners III (“VCP III”), the third vintage of Vinci Partners’ Private Equity flagship strategy, acquired full ownership of Domino’s in 2018.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) (“Vinci Partners,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that it has agreed to sell Domino’s Brasil (“Domino’s”, the “Company”) to BK Brasil, the master franchise in Brazil for iconic QSR brands such as Burger King and Popeyes, that since 2017 is listed on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3).

Since then, VCP III’s management team has supported the Company’s expansion plans, by opening new company-owned stores and increasing digital sales penetration through strong investments in technology and consumer experience that led digital sales to grow from 12% in 2018 to today’s almost 60% (versus 70% for the brand in its US operations).

Carlos Eduardo Martins, partner and senior member of Vinci Partners’ Private Equity team, and former CEO of Domino’s, said, “We are extremely proud with the story we built alongside the Domino’s team in less than three years. With VCP III’s investment we were able to significantly expand the Company’s brand footprint, growing store count by almost 50%, consolidating its position as the leading company in the pizza foodservice market and home-delivery channel in Brazil. We believe the partnership with BK Brasil will allow the company to continue its growth trajectory, now as part of the leading QSR player in the country. We look forward to partnering with BK Brasil’s management team and board to continue to generate value in our investment.”

Bruno Zaremba, partner and Head of Private Equity and Investor Relations for Vinci Partners, said, “Our investment in Domino’s builds on Vinci Partners’ successful history of supporting companies in driving transformational growth, improving governance practices, and generating value for all stakeholders. This also marks the first capital return step for VCP III, as the fund will now hold a liquid security instead of its privately held position in Domino’s.”