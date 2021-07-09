checkAd

Vinci Partners’ Private Equity to Sell Domino’s Brasil to BK Brasil (B3 BKBR3) 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 23:15  |  17   |   |   

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) (“Vinci Partners,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that it has agreed to sell Domino’s Brasil (“Domino’s”, the “Company”) to BK Brasil, the master franchise in Brazil for iconic QSR brands such as Burger King and Popeyes, that since 2017 is listed on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3).

Domino’s Brasil holds exclusive rights to own, operate and sub-franchise stores under the Domino’s Pizza brand in Brazil. Vinci Capital Partners III (“VCP III”), the third vintage of Vinci Partners’ Private Equity flagship strategy, acquired full ownership of Domino’s in 2018.

Since then, VCP III’s management team has supported the Company’s expansion plans, by opening new company-owned stores and increasing digital sales penetration through strong investments in technology and consumer experience that led digital sales to grow from 12% in 2018 to today’s almost 60% (versus 70% for the brand in its US operations).

Carlos Eduardo Martins, partner and senior member of Vinci Partners’ Private Equity team, and former CEO of Domino’s, said, “We are extremely proud with the story we built alongside the Domino’s team in less than three years. With VCP III’s investment we were able to significantly expand the Company’s brand footprint, growing store count by almost 50%, consolidating its position as the leading company in the pizza foodservice market and home-delivery channel in Brazil. We believe the partnership with BK Brasil will allow the company to continue its growth trajectory, now as part of the leading QSR player in the country. We look forward to partnering with BK Brasil’s management team and board to continue to generate value in our investment.”

Bruno Zaremba, partner and Head of Private Equity and Investor Relations for Vinci Partners, said, “Our investment in Domino’s builds on Vinci Partners’ successful history of supporting companies in driving transformational growth, improving governance practices, and generating value for all stakeholders. This also marks the first capital return step for VCP III, as the fund will now hold a liquid security instead of its privately held position in Domino’s.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vinci Partners’ Private Equity to Sell Domino’s Brasil to BK Brasil (B3 BKBR3)  RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) (“Vinci Partners,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Namaste Technologies Subsidiary CannMart Signs Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose ...
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Honey Badger Silver: Focus on Our New Plata Silver Property, Yukon
Ehave Hires Institutional Review Board (IRB) As It Solidifies Partnership With Tristar Wellness ...
A.I.S. Resources Closes Oversubscribed Financing
PGS ASA: Q2 2021 Update
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus