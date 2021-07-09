checkAd

CARLOTZ INVESTOR ALERT Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 23:25  |  40   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ; LOTZW) securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until September 7, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the CarLotz class action lawsuit. The CarLotz class action lawsuit was commenced on July 8, 2021 and charges CarLotz and certain of CarLotz’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The CarLotz class action lawsuit, Erdman v. CarLotz, Inc., No. 21-cv-05906, was filed in the Southern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Ronnie Abrams.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the CarLotz class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the CarLotz class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 7, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: On or about January 21, 2021, CarLotz became a public entity via merger with Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) or blank check company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The CarLotz class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a “logjam” resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (ii) as a result, CarLotz’s gross profit per unit (“GPU”) would be negatively impacted; (iii) to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz’s inventory, CarLotz was offering aggressive pricing; (iv) consequently, CarLotz’s GPU forecast was likely inflated; (v) that CarLotz’s corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to CarLotz due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (vi) as such, defendants’ positive statements about CarLotz’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Seite 1 von 3


CarLotz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CARLOTZ INVESTOR ALERT Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ; LOTZW) securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until September 7, 2021 to seek appointment as lead …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Altria Reaches Agreement to Sell Its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Business
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
UK’s MHRA accepts Humanigen’s submission of Lenzilumab for Marketing Authorization in COVID-19 ...
BeiGene Announces the Approval in China of KYPROLIS (Carfilzomib) for Injection for Adult Patients ...
bluebird bio Announces Positive Recommendation by PRAC Regarding Article 20 Safety Referral Review ...
State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Friday as Heat ...
Cresco Labs to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 13th
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Organigram to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 13, 2021
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21LOTZ CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ACAM, LOTZ
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten