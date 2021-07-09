Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Gamehost Inc.'s (TSX:GH) ("Gamehost" or the "Corporation") announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Gamehost Inc.'s (TSX:GH) ("Gamehost" or the "Corporation") announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2021 were approved by the shareholders. The detailed results of the voting are as follows: