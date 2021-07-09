checkAd

Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Gamehost Inc.'s (TSX:GH) ("Gamehost" or the "Corporation") announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general …

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Gamehost Inc.'s (TSX:GH) ("Gamehost" or the "Corporation") announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2021 were approved by the shareholders. The detailed results of the voting are as follows:

 
  Votes For
Motions
 

Number(1)

 

%(2)

To fix the number of directors to be elected and appointed at the Meeting at not more than 6.
 

12,387,368

 

99.96

 
       
To elect the following persons as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.
       
David Will
 

12,382,026

