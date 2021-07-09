Northfield Capital Corporation Acquires Securities of Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Immediately before the transaction described above, the Acquiror held an aggregate of 11,276,842 common shares of the Company and convertible securities entitling the Acquiror to acquire an additional 741,771 common shares of the Company (the “ Convertible Securities ”), representing approximately 14.02% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 14.80% assuming exercise of the Convertible Securities only). Upon completion of the transaction described above, the Acquiror owns and controls an aggregate of 11,496,842 common shares of the Company (the “ Owned Shares ”) and 741,771 Convertible Securities, representing approximately 14.29% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of July 9, 2021 (or approximately 15.07% assuming exercise of the Convertible Securities only) immediately following the transaction described above.

TORONTO, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (the “ Acquiror ”) announces that, along with its joint actor (Robert Cudney), it has acquired ownership and control of 270,000 common shares (the “ Subject Shares ”) of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (the “ Company ”) on July 7, 8 and 9, 2021 through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, representing approximately 0.34% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of such date immediately following such transaction. Of the 270,000 Subject Shares acquired, 220,000 common shares were acquired by the Acquiror and 50,000 common shares were acquired by its joint actor.

Immediately before the transaction described above, the Acquiror and its joint actor (Robert Cudney) held an aggregate of 11,397,823 common shares of the Company and Convertible Securities entitling the Acquiror and its joint actor to acquire an additional 841,771 common shares. Of these totals, 11,276,842 common shares and 741,771 Convertible Securities were held by the Acquiror directly, and 120,981 common shares and 100,000 Convertible Securities were held by its joint actor, representing approximately 14.17% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 15.05% assuming exercise of the Convertible Securities only). Upon completion of the transaction described above, the Acquiror, together with its joint actor, own and control an aggregate of 11,667,823 common shares of the Company and 841,771 Convertible Securities (of which the 11,496,842 Owned Shares and 741,771 Convertible Securities are owned by the Acquiror directly and 170,981 common shares and 100,000 Convertible Securities are owned by its joint actor), representing approximately 14.50% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of July 9, 2021 immediately following the transaction described above (or approximately 15.39% assuming exercise of the Convertible Securities only).

The Subject Shares were acquired through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquiror and its Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquiror and its Joint Actor could increase or decrease their investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. The aggregate consideration payable for the Subject Shares was $293,411, calculated as an aggregate of 270,000 Subject Shares acquired at a purchase price of $1.09 per share.

The head office of the Company is located at 141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5.

