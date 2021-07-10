NorthWestern to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webinar

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webinar on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time to review its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its second quarter financial results the evening of July 27, 2021, after stock market close.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NpOS6ZSzTIaCAYZyWbEwwA or visit the “Presentations and Webcasts” section at www.northwesternenergy.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes in advance of the webinar to register. An archived webcast will be available shortly after the event and remain active for one year.

