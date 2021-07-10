Celldex Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from CDX-0159 Phase 1b Study in Chronic Inducible Urticaria at EAACI 2021

- 95% complete response rate after single dose of CDX-0159 -

HAMPTON, N.J., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) today announced updated data from the Company’s ongoing, open label Phase 1b clinical trial of CDX-0159 in patients with antihistamine refractory cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism, the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria. These diseases, which are often severe and debilitating, can significantly impact patients’ lives. CDX-0159 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that specifically binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT with high specificity and potently inhibits its activity.



All 19/19 (100%) patients who received a single full dose of CDX-0159 experienced a clinical response to provocation testing. 18/19 (95%) experienced a complete response and 1/19 (5%) experienced a marked partial response. Responses were rapid, profound, and durable and correlated with a depletion of skin mast cells. CDX-0159 was generally well tolerated. These data were presented by Dr. Marcus Maurer, Professor of Dermatology and Allergy at Charité – Universitätsmedizin, in Berlin during a late-breaking poster discussion session (#1046) as part of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress 2021.

“The achievement of a 95% complete response rate, rapid onset and sustained durability after a single dose is unprecedented in this patient population and clearly demonstrates that CDX-0159 has the potential to become an important new treatment option for patients suffering with chronic inducible urticaria,” commented Anthony S. Marucci, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celldex Therapeutics. “We believe these impressive early data show that CDX-0159 safely depletes mast cells which indicates its potential to impact other diseases with mast cell involvement. We continue to make excellent progress across the CDX-0159 development program in urticaria and expect to expand into prurigo nodularis later this year, and additional indications with mast cell involvement in the future.”