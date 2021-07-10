Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Issue Second Quarter 2021 Results and Hold Investor Conference Call

STAMFORD, Conn., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (Nasdaq: EGLE) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the close of stock market trading on August 5, 2021. Members of Eagle Bulk’s senior management team will host a teleconference and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021 to discuss the results.



To participate in the teleconference, investors and analysts are invited to call +1 844-282-4411 in the U.S., or +1 512-900-2336 outside of the U.S., and reference participant code 3636539. A simultaneous webcast of the call, including a slide presentation for interested investors and others, may be accessed by visiting http://www.eagleships.com.