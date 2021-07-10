checkAd

Pharvaris Presents Clinical Data on Oral PHA121 Supporting the Prophylactic Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema at the EAACI Annual Congress 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.07.2021, 00:10  |  27   |   |   

Multiple doses of PHA121 were well-tolerated and showed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile for prophylactic treatment of HAE

ZUG, Switzerland, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced the presentation of clinical data supporting the multiple-dose safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of PHA121 (PHA-022121) for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress 2021, being held virtually from July 10-16, 2021.

The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose study included 38 male and female healthy volunteers. PHA121 was orally administered after standardized meals twice daily (BID) for 10 days in four sequential dosing cohorts, ranging from 12 to 50 mg, with safety and PK assessments during treatment and follow-up for 72 hours after the last dose. PHA121 was well-tolerated up to the highest dose of 50 mg BID. All reported treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild in intensity and resolved completely. The total incidence and type of AEs was comparable between active and placebo groups.

The data also show that PHA121 was well absorbed with median times to reach peak plasma levels within 1.00 to 1.75 hours after dosing with standard meals. On both Day 1 and Day 10, plasma exposure of PHA121 increased approximately dose-proportionally over the dose range from 12 to 50 mg with a mean half-life ranging from 4.8 to 7.3 hours after Day 10. At steady state, which was generally reached within three days of treatment, plasma levels of PHA121 remained consistently above the therapeutic threshold EC85 for all doses (as determined in a human bradykinin challenge previously described).

“The pharmacokinetic profile demonstrated in this study suggests that the therapeutic effect of PHA121 can be achieved as early as the first day of dosing, with steady-state plasma levels achieved within three days. PHA121 was well-tolerated in healthy volunteers up to 50 mg dosed twice a day for 10 days,” said Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Pharvaris. “Coupled with our bradykinin challenge data, which has shown potent inhibition of bradykinin-induced hemodynamic effects, the PK and safety data observed in this study supports future development to assess the efficacy and safety of prophylactic use of PHA121 in HAE patients."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pharvaris Presents Clinical Data on Oral PHA121 Supporting the Prophylactic Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema at the EAACI Annual Congress 2021 Multiple doses of PHA121 were well-tolerated and showed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile for prophylactic treatment of HAEZUG, Switzerland, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Namaste Technologies Subsidiary CannMart Signs Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose ...
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
A.I.S. Resources Closes Oversubscribed Financing
Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Honey Badger Silver: Focus on Our New Plata Silver Property, Yukon
Ehave Hires Institutional Review Board (IRB) As It Solidifies Partnership With Tristar Wellness ...
PGS ASA: Q2 2021 Update
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. and Think BIG, LLC Confirm the Launch of Two Limited-Edition Frank ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus