Pharvaris Presents Clinical Data on Oral PHA121 Supporting the Prophylactic Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema at the EAACI Annual Congress 2021

Multiple doses of PHA121 were well-tolerated and showed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile for prophylactic treatment of HAE

ZUG, Switzerland, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced the presentation of clinical data supporting the multiple-dose safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of PHA121 (PHA-022121) for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress 2021, being held virtually from July 10-16, 2021.



The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose study included 38 male and female healthy volunteers. PHA121 was orally administered after standardized meals twice daily (BID) for 10 days in four sequential dosing cohorts, ranging from 12 to 50 mg, with safety and PK assessments during treatment and follow-up for 72 hours after the last dose. PHA121 was well-tolerated up to the highest dose of 50 mg BID. All reported treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild in intensity and resolved completely. The total incidence and type of AEs was comparable between active and placebo groups.

The data also show that PHA121 was well absorbed with median times to reach peak plasma levels within 1.00 to 1.75 hours after dosing with standard meals. On both Day 1 and Day 10, plasma exposure of PHA121 increased approximately dose-proportionally over the dose range from 12 to 50 mg with a mean half-life ranging from 4.8 to 7.3 hours after Day 10. At steady state, which was generally reached within three days of treatment, plasma levels of PHA121 remained consistently above the therapeutic threshold EC85 for all doses (as determined in a human bradykinin challenge previously described).

“The pharmacokinetic profile demonstrated in this study suggests that the therapeutic effect of PHA121 can be achieved as early as the first day of dosing, with steady-state plasma levels achieved within three days. PHA121 was well-tolerated in healthy volunteers up to 50 mg dosed twice a day for 10 days,” said Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Pharvaris. “Coupled with our bradykinin challenge data, which has shown potent inhibition of bradykinin-induced hemodynamic effects, the PK and safety data observed in this study supports future development to assess the efficacy and safety of prophylactic use of PHA121 in HAE patients."