checkAd

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
10.07.2021, 00:30  |  23   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / JULY 9, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("ELEF") today has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System And Related Take-Over Bid And Insider Reporting …

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / JULY 9, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("ELEF") today has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System And Related Take-Over Bid And Insider Reporting Issues in connection with its disposition (the "Disposition") of 7,829,000 common shares ("Shares") of Victory Nickel Inc. ("VN").

Between July 7, 2021 and July 9, 2021, ELEF disposed of 7,829,000 through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange at an average price of $0.0294 for a total consideration of approximately $230,417.50. Prior to the Dispositions, ELEF held 40,000,000 Shares which represented approximately 29% of the issued and outstanding Shares of VN on a non-diluted basis. Immediately after the Dispositions, ELEF holds 32,171,000 Shares which represents 23.28% of VN's issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. All Shares are held directly by ELEF and no joint actor of ELEF holds any securities of VN.

ELEF acquired Shares for investment purposes. ELEF intends to evaluate its investment in VN and to increase or decrease its shareholdings from time to time as it may deem appropriate.

ELEF and VN have entered into a voting trust agreement in respect of the Shares acquired by ELEF whereby ELEF has agreed it shall either vote the Shares held by ELEF in accordance with the direction of VN or shall abstain from voting such Shares.

An early warningreport has been filed by ELEF in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR under the VN's profile at www.sedar.com or may be obtained directly from the ELEF upon request at the telephone number below. The head office of VN is located at 80 Richmond Street West, Suite 1802, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2A4 and the Shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The head office of ELEF is located at Suite 1610 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2. There are no joint actors in connection with the Acquisition.

Contact Information:

John Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Silver Elephant Mining Corp.
604 569-3661
ir@silverelef.com

SOURCE: Silver Elephant Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654978/Silver-Elephant-Mining-Corp-Files-Ea ...

Silver Elephant Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Diskussion zu Silver Elephant Mining Corp, ehemals Prophecy Development Corp.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc. VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / JULY 9, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("ELEF") today has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System And Related Take-Over Bid And Insider Reporting …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
i3 Energy PLC Announces Posting of Shareholder Circular & Options Issuance
Angle PLC Announces Harvesting CTCs from Brain Metastasis Patients
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expands its Energy as a Service (EaaS) Business by Securing a 2 ...
Optec International Releases July Corporate Updates
ClassWorx Announces Upcoming Schedule of Classes and Events For Next Week July 12-16
First Growth Funds Portfolio Company Magnum Mining to Host an Event
Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Jupiter Wellness Licenses Photocil(TM), a Novel Topical Treatment of Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Pruritis ...
iMetal Resources Commences Trenching at Gowganda West
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21Silver Elephant Announces Permitting Update and Low Carbon Initiative For Minago Nickel Project at Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21Silver Elephant’s Minago Project Reports 722 Million Pounds Measured and Indicated and 319 Million Pounds Inferred Nickel Mineral Resource Estimate Grading 0.74% Nickel in Canada’s Thompson Nickel Belt
Accesswire | Analysen
25.06.21Silver Elephant to Hold Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on September 10, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
21.06.21Silver Elephant Starts 2,000-Meter Drilling Program at the Pulacayo Silver Project in Bolivia
Accesswire | Analysen