Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on August 3, 2021

10.07.2021, 00:37  |  18   |   |   

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] will release its third quarter 2021 operating results. A written commentary on the results will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, Jenny Johnson, President and CEO; Greg Johnson, Executive Chairman; Matthew Nicholls, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Adam Spector, Executive Vice President - Global Advisory Services and Head of Global Distribution, will lead a live teleconference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions of a material nature. Access to the teleconference will be available via investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (833) 350-1245 in the U.S. and Canada or (236) 712-2205 internationally. A replay of the teleconference can also be accessed by calling (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. and Canada or (416) 621-4642 internationally using access code 6559334 after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2021 through August 10, 2021, or via investors.franklinresources.com. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company’s recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or written commentary.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2021. The Company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.



Franklin Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

