PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Reverse Stock Split

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB) (PharmaCyte or Company), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-1,500 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock, leaving the Company with only about 1.6 million issued and outstanding shares. The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis on the OTCQB at the opening of the market on Monday, July 12, 2021.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock from approximately 2.4 billion shares to approximately 1.6 million shares. Proportional adjustments will be made to the Company’s outstanding stock options and outstanding warrants.

“With approximately 1.6 million shares outstanding, we believe this change will make it easier for investors to trade in our stock and is a necessary step before the Company’s common stock can be listed on a national stock exchange like Nasdaq, which is our expectation,” stated Kenneth L. Waggoner, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We believe the reverse stock split will assist the Company in pursuing additional financing activities and/or other strategic transactions to support the development of our product candidates,” Waggoner continued.

Following the reverse stock split, the Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB under a new and temporary ticker symbol “PMCBD” for a period of 20 business days including the effective date of the reverse stock split in accordance with the requirements of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. At the conclusion of the 20-business day period, the Company will resume trading under its previous ticker symbol “PMCB”. The Company has been assigned a new CUSIP No. of 71715X203 for trading after the reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split will impact all holders of the Company’s common stock uniformly and will not impact any stockholder’s percentage ownership interest in the Company; however, no fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. If any fractional shares result from the reverse stock split, they will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. Furthermore, the reverse stock split will not affect any stockholder’s proportionate voting power, subject to the treatment of fractional shares.

