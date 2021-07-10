checkAd

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aterian, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.07.2021, 02:00  |  21   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) securities between December 11, 2020 and May 3, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 4, 2021, before the markets opened, analyst Culper Research issued a scathing report concerning Aterian. In its report, Culper wrote that “the Company has ties to convicted criminals and is promoting what we believe is an overhyped ‘AI’ narrative and a string of garbage acquisitions to mask the failure of its already ill-conceived core business.” Culper continued that “Aterian has been largely unsuccessful in convincing other Amazon sellers to pay for its ‘AIMEE’ AI platform, and at least 5 former employees and a former customer have expressed doubts regarding AIMEE’s legitimacy. We think that Aterian’s underlying business has failed, forcing the Company to obscure its poor performance with a series of questionable acquisitions.” Culper further wrote: “[w]e believe that there are serious problems with Aterian’s claims to maintain strong organic growth and to drive M&A synergies: to us, neither of these appears to be the case. . .. In our view, this suggests not only that Aterian is unable to grow EBITDA at acquired businesses, but that its core business is also failing to produce.”

On this news, the price of Aterian stock fell from its May 3, 2021 close of $20.66 to a May 5, 2021 close of $15.72 per share, a two-day drop of $3.04 per share or approximately 24%.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aterian’s organic growth is plummeting; (2) Aterian’s recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (3) Aterian’s purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; (4) Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Aterian securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Aterian Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aterian, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Altria Reaches Agreement to Sell Its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Business
UK’s MHRA accepts Humanigen’s submission of Lenzilumab for Marketing Authorization in COVID-19 ...
BeiGene Announces the Approval in China of KYPROLIS (Carfilzomib) for Injection for Adult Patients ...
bluebird bio Announces Positive Recommendation by PRAC Regarding Article 20 Safety Referral Review ...
State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Friday as Heat ...
LOTZ CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc.
Cresco Labs to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 13th
Philip Morris International Inc. Announces Firm Offer to Acquire Vectura Group plc; Acquisition ...
FREYR AS and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Organigram to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 13, 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
RKT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aterian, Inc. (ATER) f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Aterian, Inc. f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important July 12 Deadline in Securities Class Action – ATER, MWK
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.06.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Shareholders that Aterian, Inc. (ATER), Formerly Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK), is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten