Findit Highlights Three Featured Members Freedom Loan Resolution, Hip Hop Bling, and ClassWorx Who Benefit From Findit Online Marketing Services

Findit® is highlighting three featured members that are currently utilizing Findit marketing services which help improve overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com ®, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Freedom Loan Resolution, Hip Hop Bling, and ClassWorx™.

Our first featured member, Freedom Loan Resolution, offers professional student debt relief counseling services to students with student loans. Students that have past due student loans or that are struggling to make ends meet can turn to Freedom Loan Resolution for student loan debt relief guidance and assistance. Some of the services they provide are student debt relief solutions, student loan debt consolidation, and student debt relief counseling to assist students with their debt relief applications.

When you consult with Freedom Loan Resolution, they will review each student's financial situation that they work with to best determine the course of action to take to get their client student debt relief. While there are no guarantees, Freedom Loan Resolution will assist students in taking control of their student loan debt.

As part of their marketing campaign, Findit® set up three Findit URLs targeting the keywords that describe the services Freedom Loan Resolution offers. Findit has also produced videos for Freedom Loan Resolution to include in the content that we create for them and share throughout social media. By claiming these names on Findit, and creating content in each URL that is related to that URL, Findit assists Freedom Loan Resolution in increasing tangible search results in search engines and reaching the audiences that are looking for the services that they provide.