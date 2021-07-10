checkAd

ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Array Technologies, Inc. - ARRY

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.07.2021, 04:50  |   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until July 13, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Array Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ARRY), if they purchased the Company’s securities between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and/or pursuant to the Company’s October 2020 initial public offering, December 2020 secondary public offering, or March 2021 secondary public offering. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Array and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-arry/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in the class actions, you must petition the Courts by July 13, 2021.

About the Lawsuits

Array and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period and/or in the Offering Materials issued in conjunction with the public offerings, violating federal securities laws. Specifically, the action alleges that the Company failed to disclose that increases in commodity and freight costs had been negatively impacting the Company’s business and operations. On May 11, 2021, the Company disclosed that its first quarter 2021 results had missed profit analysts’ expectations and withdrew its full-year 2021 outlook, due to increases in steel and freight costs, leading analysts to cut their ratings on the Company. On this news, shares of Array plummeted 46.1%, or $11.49 per share, to close at $13.46 per share on May 12, 2021.

The first-filed case is Plymouth County Retirement Association v. Array Technologies, Inc., et al., 21-cv-2396.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Array Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Array Technologies, Inc. - ARRY Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until July 13, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Altria Reaches Agreement to Sell Its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Business
SRAX to Host Brock Pierce, Maja Vujinovic, Saum Noursalehi, and more as Keynote Speakers at the ...
UK’s MHRA accepts Humanigen’s submission of Lenzilumab for Marketing Authorization in COVID-19 ...
BeiGene Announces the Approval in China of KYPROLIS (Carfilzomib) for Injection for Adult Patients ...
bluebird bio Announces Positive Recommendation by PRAC Regarding Article 20 Safety Referral Review ...
Air Liquide to Build and Operate for Shagang a Low Carbon Gas Plant Which Is Also the World’s ...
Cresco Labs to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 13th
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Philip Morris International Inc. Announces Firm Offer to Acquire Vectura Group plc; Acquisition ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Organigram to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 13, 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02:00 UhrDEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Array Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten