Galapagos announces new data supporting rapid symptom improvement and sustained steroid-free remission with filgotinib in patients with Ulcerative Colitis

New post-hoc analyses of data from SELECTION Phase 3 program presented at European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) virtual congress

Mechelen, Belgium; 10 July 2021, 11.10 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced new post-hoc analyses from the Phase 3 SELECTION program, supporting the activity and tolerability of filgotinib, a once-daily, oral JAK1 preferential inhibitor, under investigation for the treatment of patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). These data were presented at the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) 16th annual congress.

A post-hoc analysis of the induction study data from SELECTION showed significant improvements in patient-reported outcomes (PROs) of stool frequency (SF) and of rectal bleeding (RB), that were observed as early as the first week of therapy in patients on 200mg of filgotinib daily versus placebo in patients with moderately to severely active UC. These findings were observed in both biologic-naïve and biologic-experienced patients. More patients receiving filgotinib 200mg versus placebo achieved a composite score of RB=0 and SF≤1 as early as day 9 in Induction study A (biologic-naïve; filgotinib 200mg 18.8%, placebo 9.5%, p<0.05) and as early as day 7 in Induction study B (biologic-experienced; filgotinib 200mg 10.7%; placebo 4.2%, p<0.05).1

A further post-hoc analysis of the SELECTION maintenance study reported the proportion of patients who were steroid-free at different timepoints, before achieving remission at Week 58. These data indicated that filgotinib 200mg reduced and eliminated corticosteroid (CS) use versus placebo at Week 58 in patients with moderately to severely active UC. Compared with placebo, a significantly higher proportion of patients who demonstrated CS-free remission at Week 58 with filgotinib 200mg had been CS-free in the previous six months (27% filgotinib 200mg vs 6% placebo, 95% CI 21 (8, 34), with a difference seen from as early as the previous eight months (22% filgotinib 200mg vs 6% placebo, 95% CI 15 (3, 28)).2

Additional safety analysis from SELECTION, combining induction, maintenance and the long-term extension study data, with a cumulative treatment exposure of 1,207 patient years for filgotinib 200mg versus 318 patient years for placebo, showed results consistent with the original induction and maintenance trials, where filgotinib was well tolerated in patients with moderately to severely active UC.3

