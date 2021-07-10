DigiTech describes itself as a data driven, technology empowered digital platform that enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader customer base, including consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“DigiTech”).

On July 8, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported that DigiTech’s core product, 360 IOU app, has been removed. DigiTech’s American Depository Share price opened at $26.96 on July 8, 2021, $6.18 lower than the prior closing price of $33.14 on July 7, 2021.

If you are a DigiTech investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form https://www.ktmc.com/360-digitech-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR& ...

