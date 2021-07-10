checkAd

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ QFIN) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.07.2021, 16:21  |  29   |   |   

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“DigiTech”).

DigiTech describes itself as a data driven, technology empowered digital platform that enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader customer base, including consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

On July 8, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported that DigiTech’s core product, 360 IOU app, has been removed. DigiTech’s American Depository Share price opened at $26.96 on July 8, 2021, $6.18 lower than the prior closing price of $33.14 on July 7, 2021.

If you are a DigiTech investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form https://www.ktmc.com/360-digitech-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR& ...

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

360 DigiTech (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: 360 Digitech , INC ( A2PDLQ)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ QFIN) Investors The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“DigiTech”). DigiTech describes itself as a data …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR AS and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination
Hims & Hers Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Reverse Stock Split
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
XPeng launches G3i smart SUV
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Full ...
U.S. FDA Grants Regular Approval and Expands Indication for PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) for ...
CARLOTZ INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Organigram to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 13, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Garmin Ltd. schedules its second quarter 2021 earnings call
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten