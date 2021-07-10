checkAd

InterCure provides an Update on its NASDAQ Listing

Trading on the world's leading stock exchange expected to begin in the last week of July

TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (TSX: INCR.U, TASE: INCR)(dba Canndoc)(the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") of its 20F registration statement on April 20, 2021, it will publicly file its 20F registration statement the week of July 11. The Company has also applied to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the trading symbol "INCR", pending the public filing of the 20F registration statement and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. The Company expects that the Common Shares will commence trading on the NASDAQ during the last week of July 2021.

The Company believes that NASDAQ listing will enable the Company to broaden its global exposure through the world's largest capital market, enhancing shareholder value. The Company believes that the listing will provide current investors with additional liquidity and prospective investors with better access to one of the leading and profitable international cannabis companies outside of North America.

Listing on the NASDAQ is subject to satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including registration of the Common Shares with the SEC, and NASDAQ requirements and approvals. Following receipt of all required approvals, the Company will issue a press release announcing its first trading day on the NASDAQ.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (TSX:INCR.U, TASE:INCR) is the leading, fastest growing and the most profitable Israeli cannabis company. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to be the most profitable cannabis company globally outside of North America.

InterCure is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol INCR.U and trades on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol INCR.TA. Listing of InterCure’s Shares on NASDAQ Expected in Q2 2021 and Will Trade Under the Symbol “INCR”.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects InterCure’s current expectations regarding future events. The words “will”, “expects”, “intends”, "plans" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to: the listing of the Common Shares on NASDAQ, the public filing of the 20F registration statement and the future outcomes and consequences of the NASDAQ listing. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond InterCure’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions. InterCure undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Contact:

InterCure Ltd.
Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
amos@canndoc-pharma.com
(972)77-460-5012

