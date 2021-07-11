checkAd

Alwaleed Philanthropies expands 'Housing and Car Grant' program, establishing largest partnership agreement with Saudi public sector amounting to SAR 2 billion

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.07.2021, 14:04  |  27   |   |   

- Alwaleed Philanthropies, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, and the Housing Development Fund (Sakan) have signed a SAR 2 billion agreement

- The agreement is the largest partnership agreement between the private and government sector in Saudi Arabia

- The partnership will increase citizen housing ownership, provide means of transportation and empower beneficiary families

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alwaleed Philanthropies, chaired by HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, signed a SAR 2 billion partnership agreement with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, and the Housing Development Foundation (SAKAN) to support the existing "Housing and Car Grant" program. The program will enhance adequate housing for families most in need and provide means of transportation.

 

Alwaleed Philanthropies expands

 

The "Housing and Car Grant" program, currently one of Alwaleed Philanthropies largest initiatives, seeks to provide 10,000 homes and 10,000 cars within five years across all regions in Saudi Arabia. Through collaboration, Alwaleed Philanthropies and their partners will improve the standard of living for Saudi citizens through reduced housing costs and transportation expenses, in addition to, supporting development housing projects across Saudi Arabia. 

The signing ceremony was attended by HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of Alwaleed Philanthropies, His Excellency Mr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Hogail, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, HRH Princess Lamia bint Majid Al Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies, His Excellency Deputy Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Engineer Abdullah bin Muhammad Al-Badir, and Dr. Ziyad bin Othman Al-Hogail, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Developmental Housing Corporation.

HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of Alwaleed Philanthropies, stated: "We are proud to enhance our housing and cars program to further support Saudi families and increase the non-profit sector's contributions to increasing the National GDP. In partnership with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing alongside the National Development Housing Corporation, we look forward to continuing to support sustainable programs and meet the goals set out by the Kingdom's Vision 2030."

His Excellency Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, commented: "This partnership is a testament to each partners mission to support the economic and social impact in the Kingdom and meet the objectives set out in Vision 2030. The collaboration is a continuation of the partnership approach adopted by the Ministry to involve the third sector in national development programs, especially within the housing sector."

Dr. Ziyad bin Othman Al-Hogail, The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Housing Development Foundation (SAKAN), added: "The National Development Housing Corporation is keen on evincing effective cooperation with major donors in the Kingdom, and strengthening partnerships with development partners in the governmental and non-profit sectors to coordinate and streamline efforts to achieve housing security for beneficiary families, increasing home ownership rates among Saudi citizens and achieving the ambitions of the Kingdom's Vision 2030."

For four decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has supported and spent more than 4 billion dollars on social welfare and initiated more than 1000 projects in over +189 countries, managed by 10 Saudi female members, reaching more than 1 billion beneficiaries around the world, regardless of gender, race, or religion. Alwaleed Philanthropies collaborates with a range of philanthropic, governmental, and educational organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief, and create cultural understanding through education. It seeks to build bridges for a more compassionate, tolerant, and accepting world.

@ALWALEED_PHILAN
http://alwaleedphilanthropies.org 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571406/Alwaleed_Philanthropies.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alwaleed Philanthropies expands 'Housing and Car Grant' program, establishing largest partnership agreement with Saudi public sector amounting to SAR 2 billion - Alwaleed Philanthropies, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, and the Housing Development Fund (Sakan) have signed a SAR 2 billion agreement - The agreement is the largest partnership agreement between the private and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Annual Congress 2021 of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology
RDIF: Sputnik V vaccine demonstrates strong safety profile during vaccination campaign in San Marino
Alwaleed Philanthropies expands 'Housing and Car Grant' program, establishing largest partnership ...
Titel
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area