checkAd

EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most Realistic and Immersive Gameplay Experience to Life

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.07.2021, 17:30  |  55   |   |   

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today introduced EA SPORTS FIFA 22, featuring next-gen HyperMotion* technology that brings the football’s most realistic and immersive gameplay experience to life, in every match and across every mode on next-gen consoles and Stadia. FIFA 22 will be available worldwide on October 1 for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210711005018/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Electronic Arts!
Long
Basispreis 127,51€
Hebel 10,13
Ask 1,18
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 154,69€
Hebel 10,07
Ask 1,19
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

EA SPORTS FIFA 22 (Graphic: Business Wire)

EA SPORTS FIFA 22 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Powered by HyperMotion, FIFA 22 combines Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience for next-gen consoles and Stadia, unlocking the raw emotion, passion and physicality of the world’s game.

HyperMotion technology enabled the integration of the first-ever motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity. Additionally, EA’s proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, then writes new animations in real time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch. Whether it’s a shot, pass or cross, HyperMotion transforms how players move on and off the ball.

“FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way,” said Nick Wlodyka, GM, EA SPORTS FIFA. “Each player experiences FIFA in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game.”

The new game also offers deep and innovative features across other parts of gameplay and our most popular modes including Career Mode, VOLTA FOOTBALL, Pro Clubs and FIFA Ultimate Team. Fans can expect more consistency and distinct personalities between the posts with a complete goalkeeper system rebuild, an all-new Create a Club experience in Career Mode, reimagined gameplay in VOLTA FOOTBALL, and the introduction of FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes, completely new items that represent the stories and glory of cult players and fan favorites. More news on FIFA 22 innovation will follow throughout the summer.

Seite 1 von 2
Electronic Arts Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most Realistic and Immersive Gameplay Experience to Life Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today introduced EA SPORTS FIFA 22, featuring next-gen HyperMotion* technology that brings the football’s most realistic and immersive gameplay experience to life, in every match and across every mode on next-gen …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
STAMPS.COM INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Stamps.com ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Athira Pharma, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DiDi Global Inc. Investors with Losses Over ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Full ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Kanzhun ...
State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Saturday from 4 ...
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Trane Technologies’ Thermo King Manufacturing Production Line is Among the First in Europe to be ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21The Sims 4 Sets the Stage This Summer With Sims Sessions, an All-New In-Game Music Festival
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Aktien New York Schluss: Dow bricht jüngste Erholung ab
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.06.21Aktien New York: Tech-Indizes bleiben auf Rekordjagd
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.06.21EA kauft Entwickler von 'Golf Clash' für 1,4 Milliarden Dollar
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Electronic Arts Acquires Playdemic, Makers of the Highly Successful Golf Clash Mobile Game, From Warner Bros. Games and AT&T
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21Electronic Arts Announces Madden NFL 22 With an Iconic Cover That Features Both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.06.21Electronic Arts and the USGA Celebrate the U.S. Open Championship With Reveal of Amateur Events in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21CD Project, Electronic Arts – Erholungsbewegung trotz Unsicherheiten
NTG24 | Kommentare
12.06.21Diese Industrie wird den Markt auf Jahre hin übertreffen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare