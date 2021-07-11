checkAd

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.07.2021, 19:15  |  38   |   |   

  • Maha Energy AB spudded its first horizontal well with a planned Electric Submersible Pump (“ESP”) artificial lift system on the Tie field late on 9 July, 2021. This marks the implementation of two new technologies the Company is applying to the productive Tie field in Brazil. 
  • Since May this year the Company has already drilled 5 oil wells in Illinois Basin (“IB”) and is drilling 7 additional oil wells. All wells will be stimulated using high pressure stimulation and, all going well, the 12 oil well work program is scheduled to be completed by the end of September.
  • Tie-3 was recently acid stimulated and is back online and is showing good improvement in production.
  • Second quarter (“Q2”) production numbers were lower than planned for the quarter due to planned and unplanned shutdowns at the Tie field production facility. At this time, the Company is confident in achieving the annual average production guidance target of 4,000 - 5,000 BOEPD1. Higher than expected production from the already drilled Tie-2 production well and anticipated production additions from Tie-4 and IB will offset the lower Q2 volumes.

Tie-4 Horizontal Well
The Tie-4 horizontal well was spudded late on Friday July 9, 2021. The Faxe-2 hydro-electric drilling unit has been retained on a one firm and six optional well drilling contract. Tie-4 is the fourth production well drilled on the Tie field by Maha Energy since the 2017 acquisition of the field from Gran Tierra Energy. 

This well will be the first of two horizontal production wells in the Tie field. The well is targeting a 600 m. horizontal section in the Agua Grande (“AG”) reservoir and is expected to take ~75 days to drill and complete. Due to the well being drilled as a horizontal production well, the anticipated production volumes are estimated to be larger than the comparable vertical wells in the Tie field. As a result, the well will be completed with a high volume Electric Submersible Pump for oil production. Both these technologies are ‘a first’ for Maha on the Tie field and underscores the utilization and benefit of modern technology on a developed production asset.

The second horizontal well (Tie-6) will be drilled into the Sergi reservoir, directly after drilling a new water injection well (Tie-5) to the south in the Tie field. The water injector will be drilled immediately after the Tie-4 horizontal well.

Tie-3
The hybrid oil-production/water injector Tie-3 well was drilled, completed and tested earlier in the second quarter of 2021.  Analysis of test data suggested that the AG reservoir might have been damaged whilst drilling and an acid remediation program was undertaken to increase production.  The one week remediation workover was completed during the first week of July and preliminary results point towards a 40% increase in production from this well. Currently, Tie-3 is still cleaning up and is flowing unassisted to production tanks at 170 BOPD. As per the development plan artificial lift was planned for both Tie-2 and -3. Therefore, a jet pump was ordered in 2020 and is now being installed at the Tie-2 and -3 site and is expected to be commissioned during the summer months.  Production from Tie-3 is expected to be boosted by some 40% by the pump.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational update Maha Energy AB spudded its first horizontal well with a planned Electric Submersible Pump (“ESP”) artificial lift system on the Tie field late on 9 July, 2021. This marks the implementation of two new technologies the Company is applying to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InterCure provides an Update on its NASDAQ Listing
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus