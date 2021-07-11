Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational update

Maha Energy AB spudded its first horizontal well with a planned Electric Submersible Pump (“ESP”) artificial lift system on the Tie field late on 9 July, 2021. This marks the implementation of two new technologies the Company is applying to the productive Tie field in Brazil.

Since May this year the Company has already drilled 5 oil wells in Illinois Basin (“IB”) and is drilling 7 additional oil wells. All wells will be stimulated using high pressure stimulation and, all going well, the 12 oil well work program is scheduled to be completed by the end of September.

Tie-3 was recently acid stimulated and is back online and is showing good improvement in production.

Second quarter (“Q2”) production numbers were lower than planned for the quarter due to planned and unplanned shutdowns at the Tie field production facility. At this time, the Company is confident in achieving the annual average production guidance target of 4,000 - 5,000 BOEPD1. Higher than expected production from the already drilled Tie-2 production well and anticipated production additions from Tie-4 and IB will offset the lower Q2 volumes.

Tie-4 Horizontal Well

The Tie-4 horizontal well was spudded late on Friday July 9, 2021. The Faxe-2 hydro-electric drilling unit has been retained on a one firm and six optional well drilling contract. Tie-4 is the fourth production well drilled on the Tie field by Maha Energy since the 2017 acquisition of the field from Gran Tierra Energy.

This well will be the first of two horizontal production wells in the Tie field. The well is targeting a 600 m. horizontal section in the Agua Grande (“AG”) reservoir and is expected to take ~75 days to drill and complete. Due to the well being drilled as a horizontal production well, the anticipated production volumes are estimated to be larger than the comparable vertical wells in the Tie field. As a result, the well will be completed with a high volume Electric Submersible Pump for oil production. Both these technologies are ‘a first’ for Maha on the Tie field and underscores the utilization and benefit of modern technology on a developed production asset.

The second horizontal well (Tie-6) will be drilled into the Sergi reservoir, directly after drilling a new water injection well (Tie-5) to the south in the Tie field. The water injector will be drilled immediately after the Tie-4 horizontal well.

Tie-3

The hybrid oil-production/water injector Tie-3 well was drilled, completed and tested earlier in the second quarter of 2021. Analysis of test data suggested that the AG reservoir might have been damaged whilst drilling and an acid remediation program was undertaken to increase production. The one week remediation workover was completed during the first week of July and preliminary results point towards a 40% increase in production from this well. Currently, Tie-3 is still cleaning up and is flowing unassisted to production tanks at 170 BOPD. As per the development plan artificial lift was planned for both Tie-2 and -3. Therefore, a jet pump was ordered in 2020 and is now being installed at the Tie-2 and -3 site and is expected to be commissioned during the summer months. Production from Tie-3 is expected to be boosted by some 40% by the pump.