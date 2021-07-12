Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Kyahn joins Telix from WE Communications, where she was Group Head of Investor and Corporate Communication. Over the past 15 years, Kyahn has worked with a wide range of ASX-listed companies spanning the medtech and biotech sectors, designing and implementing investor relations and public relations strategies, and advising across multiple IPOs and M&A transactions.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that Ms. Kyahn Williamson has joined the Telix executive leadership team in the role of Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations.

Ms. Williamson stated, “I’m absolutely delighted to join the team and apply my deep industry experience to support Telix as it makes the transition to a commercial stage company focused on delivering unmet patient need. With this transition comes a very distinct set of communications and investor relations needs. I look forward to joining the senior executive to continue to build Telix’s reputation as a global leader in diagnostic and therapeutic applications of molecularly-targeted radiation.”

Telix CEO, Dr. Christian Behrenbruch added, “On behalf of the global team, I am delighted to welcome Kyahn to the business at such a critical juncture. Ky led our IPO communications back in 2017 and with the Company reaching key commercial milestones, it’s a real privilege for us to have such a capable communications professional leading our corporate comms and investor relations activity.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead investigational product, Illuccix (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA,1 and is under priority evaluation by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).2 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix in the European Union3 and Canada.4 None of Telix’s products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

