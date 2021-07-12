ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Lake Forest, Calif, July 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 46,029,920 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 23,014,960 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.869 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants will be immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $0.81 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $40 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. ToughBuilt currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-252630) (the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 8, 2021. A prospectus supplement to the prospectus contained in the Registration Statement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by calling (212) 856-5711 or by emailing placements@hcwco.com or at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.

ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/ .