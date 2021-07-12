checkAd

Disposal of Wirecard Subsidiaries in Asia well advanced - Further sale in Indonesia - Transactions completed in Hong Kong and Malaysia

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.07.2021, 06:00  |  44   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 12.07.2021 / 06:00

Press Release

Rechtsanwalt Dr. Michael Jaffé
Insolvency Administrator of Wirecard Sales International Holding GmbH

Disposal of Subsidiaries in Asia well advanced:

Further sale in Indonesia - transactions completed in Hong Kong and Malaysia

Munich/Aschheim/Dublin/Kuala Lumpur/Hong Kong/Jakarta, 12 July 2021. The insolvency administrator has achieved further success in completing additional divestitures as part of the insolvency proceedings regarding the assets of Wirecard AG and Wirecard Sales International Holding GmbH. Specifically, this week the shares of two of four subsidiaries in the Asian-Pacific region were sold and transferred to Finch Capital. This was achieved in spite of the difficult circumstances for the consummation of the transaction due to the current lockdown in Malaysia and hence the insolvency administrator Dr Michael Jaffé was successful in completing the first portion of the transaction with Finch Capital's subsidiary Nomu Pay Ltd.

Pursuant to the sales contract executed in mid-April, the shares in the other entities, which have been sold to Finch Capital, Wirecard e-Money Philippines, Inc. and Wirecard (Thailand) Co., Ltd., shall be transferred as well. With the completion of the first part of the transaction, almost 90 employees will find a new home and substantial proceeds can be distributed to the German insolvency estates.

Furthermore, the insolvency administrator has previously sold all of the shares in PT Prima Vista Solusi/Indonesia together with its nearly 670 employees to the technology holding company of an Indonesian company group, thus achieving yet another successful sale in South East Asia amidst strict limitations due to the pandemic. The completion of this transaction is still subject to customary closing including the necessary approval by the Indonesian banking control authority.

"With the sale of PT Prima Vista Solusi in Indonesia and the completion of the sale of subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Malaysia, we have largely completed the disposal of the portfolio companies. Overall, we were able to achieve the best possible solutions for employees and creditors and to safeguard around 2,800 existing jobs in the course of the disposals ", said insolvency administrator Dr Michael Jaffé.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Disposal of Wirecard Subsidiaries in Asia well advanced - Further sale in Indonesia - Transactions completed in Hong Kong and Malaysia DGAP-Media / 12.07.2021 / 06:00 Press Release Rechtsanwalt Dr. Michael JafféInsolvency Administrator of Wirecard Sales International Holding GmbH Disposal of Subsidiaries in Asia well advanced: Further sale in Indonesia - transactions completed in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Disposal of Wirecard Subsidiaries in Asia well advanced - Further sale in Indonesia - Transactions ...
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Verwertung von Wirecard-Tochtergesellschaften weit fortgeschritten - Weiterer Verkauf in Indonesien ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...