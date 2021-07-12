checkAd

Orion recalls Multivita Forte dietary supplement from consumers

ORION CORPORATION                
PRESS RELEASE                 
12 JULY 2021 AT 8.00 EEST        

Orion is recalling all Multivita Forte dietary supplement packages from consumers due to excessive levels of ethylene oxide in the product. The product has been on sale in Finland only.

Consumers are requested to return both opened and unopened Multivita Forte products to the nearest pharmacy by the end of August 2021. Consumers will be fully reimbursed for the cost of the products by the pharmacies. The recall does not concern Orion’s other Multivita products.

The recall is due to levels of ethylene oxide in the ginger extract used in the Multivita Forte product which have been found to exceed the maximum level allowed by the EU. Ethylene oxide has been shown to be detrimental to health in long-term use.

The recall has no material financial impact on Orion.

Orion apologises for the inconvenience that returning the product causes for our customers.

Further information:
Product information and customer service: tel. +358 10 439 8250
Media contact: Tuukka Hirvonen, Communications Manager, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.





