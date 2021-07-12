checkAd

Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer

Gosselies, Belgium, 12 July 2021, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces it has appointed Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective 23 August 2021.

As CMO, Dr. Leselbaum will take responsibility for the leadership of all clinical development and medical affairs strategies and activities across the entire Bone Therapeutics’ pipeline and will oversee the regulatory interactions as Bone Therapeutics’ clinical assets JTA-004 and ALLOB are moving through clinical development towards commercialisation.

Bone Therapeutics is now at a critical time in its evolution as we are approaching the pivotal phase III clinical trial results of our lead asset, the enhanced viscosupplement JTA-004, for the treatment of osteoarthritic pain in the knee. We are also accelerating the clinical development of ALLOB, Bone Therapeutics’ scalable allogeneic cell therapy platform. In addition, we are building on our success in orthopedics and moving our formidable Mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) capabilities to target wider indications. These developments make it even more important for Bone Therapeutics to have a CMO with the experience to match our recently appointed CSO,” said Miguel Forte, CEO, Bone Therapeutics. Anne Leselbaum has extensive professional experience in bringing advanced therapeutics through the clinical stage to marketing authorization. This includes her experience with Takeda’s approved allogeneic cell therapy product, Alofisel. In addition to her experience of building strong connections with key opinion leaders, her interactions and existing relationships with regulators, specifically the EMA and FDA will also be vital at this stage.”

Bone Therapeutics has selected Dr. Leselbaum as CMO from her three decades of experience in strategic international clinical development, clinical operations and medical affairs. She has directly managed more than 10 clinical studies (from phase I to III) involving more than 3,500 patients and 350 sites in Europe, Americas and Asia-Oceania regions. She has also led clinical and regulatory interactions with both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This includes for a number of products including vaccines and cell therapies, from pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) activity up to the filing of Marketing Authorization Applications (MAA).

