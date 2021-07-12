Results for digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp in the 2nd quarter of 2021

The number of digital subscriptions of the largest Baltic media group, AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 76% across the Baltic States year-over-year (16% in the 2 nd quarter, 36% in the first six month) and totalled 110 253 at the end of June.

“In the 2nd quarter of 2021, rapid digital subscription growth continued in all the countries in which Ekspress Grupp operates. The interest of readers in high-quality content is increasing and paid digital content is becoming the norm.

The addition of digital subscriptions had a positive impact on the results of operations of Ekspress Grupp, confirming that its long-term strategic direction is appropriate. Ekspress Grupp has set the digital subscription growth as one of its key objectives as it will provide a differentiated and an increasingly stronger digital revenue base for the Group’s media outlets.

While it has already become a norm in Estonia that people who value availability of information have digital subscriptions of some news contents, it is not yet customary in Lithuania and Latvia and their markets are still in the development stage. For us, this clearly represents a potential for further growth.

We are also actively working on developing technical solutions to make subscribing and reading more convenient. It is important for us to extend the lifetime of subscriptions, which can only be achieved through attractive and diverse content.“

Detailed overview of digital subscriptions

30.06.2021 31.03.2021 change 31.12.2020 change 30.06.2020 change AS Ekspress Meedia 69 082 59 183 17% 49 696 39% 41 801 65% AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus 16 102 15 005 7% 13 820 17% 12 090 33% Delfi AS (Latvia) 12 977 10 559 23% 11 143 16% 6 226 108% Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 12 092 9 892 22% 6 595 83% 2 444 395% Total Ekspress Grupp 110 253 94 639 16% 81 254 36% 62 561 76% Total market (Estonia)* - 149 980 - 126 601 - 100 745 - Market share of Ekspress Grupp (Estonia)* - 49% - 50% - 53% -





*since the 2nd quarter of 2021, it is no longer possible to report the market and market share, as one of the major companies on the market does not provide its information to the Estonian Association of Media Companies.







Signe Kukin

CFO of the Group

AS Ekspress Grupp

Telephone: +372 669 8381

E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee





