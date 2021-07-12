checkAd

Barry Callebaut to Open Third Factory in Russia

Autor: PLX AI
12.07.2021, 07:02   

(PLX AI) – Barry Callebaut to open factory in Kaliningrad, Russia.The factory was acquired in September 2020, and will be operational in August 2021The current setup of the factory will allow Barry Callebaut to produce liquid and solid compound and …

  • (PLX AI) – Barry Callebaut to open factory in Kaliningrad, Russia.
  • The factory was acquired in September 2020, and will be operational in August 2021
  • The current setup of the factory will allow Barry Callebaut to produce liquid and solid compound and fillings. Initially the factory will employ about 40 people
