Credit Suisse Head of Compliance SUB Scarlato to Leave

Autor: PLX AI
12.07.2021, 07:07  |  31   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse says Floriana Scarlato to leave Credit Suisse.She will step down from her role as Head of Compliance Swiss Universal Bank (SUB), as a member of the Management Committee of the SUB and from the Executive Board of Credit …

  • (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse says Floriana Scarlato to leave Credit Suisse.
  • She will step down from her role as Head of Compliance Swiss Universal Bank (SUB), as a member of the Management Committee of the SUB and from the Executive Board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. with immediate effect
  • Successor not yet announced
