Credit Suisse Head of Compliance SUB Scarlato to Leave
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse says Floriana Scarlato to leave Credit Suisse.
- She will step down from her role as Head of Compliance Swiss Universal Bank (SUB), as a member of the Management Committee of the SUB and from the Executive Board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. with immediate effect
- Successor not yet announced
