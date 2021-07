Credit Suisse Head of Compliance SUB Scarlato to Leave Autor: PLX AI | 12.07.2021, 07:07 | 31 | 0 | 0 12.07.2021, 07:07 | (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse says Floriana Scarlato to leave Credit Suisse.She will step down from her role as Head of Compliance Swiss Universal Bank (SUB), as a member of the Management Committee of the SUB and from the Executive Board of Credit … (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse says Floriana Scarlato to leave Credit Suisse.She will step down from her role as Head of Compliance Swiss Universal Bank (SUB), as a member of the Management Committee of the SUB and from the Executive Board of Credit … (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse says Floriana Scarlato to leave Credit Suisse.

She will step down from her role as Head of Compliance Swiss Universal Bank (SUB), as a member of the Management Committee of the SUB and from the Executive Board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. with immediate effect

Successor not yet announced



