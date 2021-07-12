APONTIS PHARMA marks further success in the roll-out of Single Pill therapy Monheim am Rhein, 12 July 2021. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5 ), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, continues to achieve success in the roll-out of its own product portfolio.

The therapeutic effectiveness of Single Pills was verified in the study "Effect of Single pill combinations on Treatment Adherence and persistence as well as on clinical and pharmacoeconomic outcomes in the Real-world Treatment of hypertension, coronary heart disease, hyperlipidemia and in secondary prevention of cardiovascular events" (START), which was conducted in 2019. The purpose of the study, based on an anonymized health insurance data set, was to identify any differences in the forms of therapy.

Ultimately, patients benefit from a Single Pill treatment versus a multi pill regimen. Instead of taking several individual medications for a hypertension indication, taking a Single Pill that combines up to three generic active pharmaceutical ingredients provides greater adherence. Therefore, the prescribed medication is taken more reliably when the dosage form is limited to a Single Pill. Single Pill therapy for hypertensive indications has received endorsement from AXA Krankenversicherung. In a letter to the insurants, the insurance company agreed to cover the costs of the use of Single Pill and support its use.

The Single Pill therapy is evidence-based more efficient and ensures a more sustainable treatment success. The results of the START study also showed that the treatment of cardiovascular Single Pill therapy was associated with lower event rates such as stroke and myocardial infarction in German healthcare services. At the same time, fewer hospitalizations of corresponding patients were necessary. In turn, costs for health insurers are reduced and the overall therapy is less invasive.