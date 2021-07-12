Paris, July 12, 2021 - Referring to EU regulation No. 596/2014, which provides that issuers shall inform the public as soon as possible of inside information directly relevant to them, Atos announces the adjustment of its 2021 annual objectives. The first semester figures are not finalized nor audited, the detailed first semester accounts will be published as planned on July 28, 2021.

During the second quarter, revenue growth at constant currency came back to stability. However, organic growth remained negative at c. -1.5% due to an accelerated decline of legacy infrastructure business in a context of a much stronger demand for post-COVID cloud migration. The Group anticipates that this business shift will persist during the second semester. The other Group businesses benefitted from the economic recovery driving a booming digital demand. In this context, the Group adjusts its objective of revenue growth at constant currency for the full year to stable.

Although for this year the Group had anticipated a higher seasonality between the first and second semester, operating margin was lower than expected in the first semester at c. 5.5%. Considering the revenue adjustment over the full year, impacting legacy activities with a low short term cost flexibility, the Group adjusts its operating margin objective to c. 6.0% for the full year. As a consequence of this unprecedented impact on the business, several exceptional items (write-off of assets, loss provisions) have been booked under “Other Operating Income and Expenses”. This line amounted to a total of c. €-160 million in the first semester.

During the first semester, free cash flow amounted to c. €-364 million compared to €-172 million during 2020 first semester. Free cash flow was mainly impacted by working capital and in particular by a reduction in cash in advance from customers. Moving forward, the Group decides to reduce cash in advance from customers. The adjusted objective for 2021 is a positive free cash flow, to reflect the impacts from the operating margin objective reduction, and working capital, more specifically on client advance payments. The new objective also assumes the entire one-off € 180 million cash outflow in 2021 for the German turnaround plan (see below).