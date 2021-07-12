checkAd

Paris, France – July 12, 2021

CGG announced today the first major sale by Sercel of its recently launched GPR300 seabed nodal solution to BGP Inc., a worldwide major geophysical service provider. The sale includes 18,000 nodes that will be deployed in Q4 2021 on a large-scale, long-term, multi-vessel operation in the Middle East region.

Designed for seismic acquisition in shallow water environments down to 300 meters, the new-generation GPR300 nodal solution was developed in partnership with BGP. Featuring QuietSeis, the most advanced and ultra-sensitive digital MEMS sensor on the market, the GPR300 stands apart from analog-based sensor solutions. Its extremely low-noise performance delivers high-fidelity, high-quality datasets for high-precision subsurface imaging.

Gou Liang, BGP Managing Director, said: “We have chosen to partner with the best seismic equipment manufacturer to acquire this major survey in the Middle East. With Sercel’s QuietSeis MEMS sensor, we can be confident of providing our customer with the best cutting-edge seismic technology available for enhanced imaging resolution.”

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: “We are delighted by this first major GPR300 sale to BGP. Once again, our QuietSeis sensor gives us a significant competitive advantage. Sercel is the first and only supplier to offer the market an OBN solution with an integrated broadband digital sensor that delivers both ultra-quiet performance and true broadband data.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

