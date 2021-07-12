Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,636,143
|286.10
|468,100,704
|5 July 2021
|14,290
|308.45
|4,407,805
|6 July 2021
|14,250
|305.57
|4,354,441
|7 July 2021
|14,446
|300.80
|4,345,357
|8 July 2021
|14,600
|301.40
|4,400,469
|9 July 2021
|14,500
|303.45
|4,400,069
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,708,229
|286.85
|490,008,844
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,708,229 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.35% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
