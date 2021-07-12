Galp Energia Q2 Working Interest Production 128.4 Kboepd; Impacted by Offshore Constraints
- (PLX AI) – GALP Energia Q2 renewable installed capacity 926 MW.
- Working interest production 128.4 Kboepd
- Oil production 114.9 kbpd
- Net entitlement production 126.6 kboepd
- Says working interest production up QoQ, although still impacted by offshore operational and logistics constraints
- Says impairments of €40-50 m related with smaller scale exploration assets, following a final assessment of the prospects
