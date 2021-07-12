checkAd

Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year

Autor: PLX AI
12.07.2021   

(PLX AI) – Atos adjusts its objective of revenue growth at constant currency for the full year to stable.Previously Atos saw revenue growth of 3.5-4.5%Atos adjusts operating margin objective to c. 6.0% for the full year vs 9.4-9.8% previouslyAtos …

  • (PLX AI) – Atos adjusts its objective of revenue growth at constant currency for the full year to stable.
  • Previously Atos saw revenue growth of 3.5-4.5%
  • Atos adjusts operating margin objective to c. 6.0% for the full year vs 9.4-9.8% previously
  • Atos now forecasts positive free cash flow for the year, vs EUR 550-600 million previously
  • Says Q2 organic growth remained negative at c. -1.5% due to an accelerated decline of legacy infrastructure business in a context of a much stronger demand for post-COVID cloud migration
  • Group expects to improve on all its KPIs in 2022 and maintains its mid term targets of revenue growth at constant currency from +5% to +7%, operating margin rate from 11% to 12% and free cash flow conversion above 60%


