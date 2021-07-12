Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year Autor: PLX AI | 12.07.2021, 07:36 | 18 | 0 | 0 12.07.2021, 07:36 | (PLX AI) – Atos adjusts its objective of revenue growth at constant currency for the full year to stable.Previously Atos saw revenue growth of 3.5-4.5%Atos adjusts operating margin objective to c. 6.0% for the full year vs 9.4-9.8% previouslyAtos … (PLX AI) – Atos adjusts its objective of revenue growth at constant currency for the full year to stable.Previously Atos saw revenue growth of 3.5-4.5%Atos adjusts operating margin objective to c. 6.0% for the full year vs 9.4-9.8% previouslyAtos … (PLX AI) – Atos adjusts its objective of revenue growth at constant currency for the full year to stable.

Previously Atos saw revenue growth of 3.5-4.5%

Atos adjusts operating margin objective to c. 6.0% for the full year vs 9.4-9.8% previously

Atos now forecasts positive free cash flow for the year, vs EUR 550-600 million previously

Says Q2 organic growth remained negative at c. -1.5% due to an accelerated decline of legacy infrastructure business in a context of a much stronger demand for post-COVID cloud migration

Group expects to improve on all its KPIs in 2022 and maintains its mid term targets of revenue growth at constant currency from +5% to +7%, operating margin rate from 11% to 12% and free cash flow conversion above 60%



Atos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Atos Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer