LARGO Signs Its First International Partnership With the Portuguese Wholesaler Bluetooth

Since 2004, Bluetooth has been supplying smartphones to telecom operators and IT retailers in the Portuguese market. Seduced by the quality of the products, the customer service and the warranty offered by Largo, Bluetooth will offer for the first time refurbished products to its customers. Largo will allow Bluetooth to meet the growing demand in the Portuguese market for refurbished products, which are both cheaper and more environmentally friendly than a new product.

LARGO (Paris:ALLGO) (FR0013308582 - ALLGO) , an eco-responsible French player in the refurbishment of mobile devices, today announced the signing of its first international partnership contract with the Portuguese smartphone wholesaler Bluetooth.

Christophe Brunot and Frédéric Gandon, Co-founders of Largo comment: “We are proud to sign our first international partnership with Bluetooth, a historical Portuguese player in the smartphone market. This is a structuring step for Largo that proves once again the interest for the quality of our products and the transparency of our services, even outside France. Our international development is only in its early stages, we now intend to accelerate our expansion as indicated in our strategic plan”.

“Portugal is a tremendous market for refurbished products. Thanks to Largo's quality refurbished products, we will be able to respond to this growing demand since several years and to fulfill our commitments in terms of environmental policy. Offering refurbished products is a new step in the development of our company and we are delighted to be supported by Largo” adds Carla Braga, Key Account Manager at Bluetooth.

About Largo

Created in 2016, Largo is a group fundamentally involved in the circular economy. With close to 40 staff based in Nantes, Western France, Largo refurbishes Smartphones, tablets and laptops. Positioned along the entire value chain, from sourcing to refurbishment and distribution, Largo wants to become a benchmark player in the field of responsible refurbishment. A pioneer in terms of transparency, in 2018 Largo invested in a sophisticated production tool enabling it to optimise its processes and the quality of its products.

Entirely internalised in France, the refurbishment site offers full control of each key stage: reception, testing, reparation, quality control and after-sales service. Since the Company’s creation, Largo has already refurbished more than 140,000 Smartphones, and generated revenue of almost €10.3 million in 2020.

For further information, please go to www.largo-france.fr

About Bluetooth LDA

Bluetooth LDA is a Portuguese wholesaler created in 2004. It operates in the B2B market, supplying computer stores and operators with branded cell phones, tablets, gaming consoles and other OEM accessories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210711005006/en/