checkAd

LARGO Signs Its First International Partnership With the Portuguese Wholesaler Bluetooth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 07:45  |  21   |   |   

Regulatory News:

LARGO (Paris:ALLGO) (FR0013308582 - ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the refurbishment of mobile devices, today announced the signing of its first international partnership contract with the Portuguese smartphone wholesaler Bluetooth.

Since 2004, Bluetooth has been supplying smartphones to telecom operators and IT retailers in the Portuguese market. Seduced by the quality of the products, the customer service and the warranty offered by Largo, Bluetooth will offer for the first time refurbished products to its customers. Largo will allow Bluetooth to meet the growing demand in the Portuguese market for refurbished products, which are both cheaper and more environmentally friendly than a new product.

Christophe Brunot and Frédéric Gandon, Co-founders of Largo comment: “We are proud to sign our first international partnership with Bluetooth, a historical Portuguese player in the smartphone market. This is a structuring step for Largo that proves once again the interest for the quality of our products and the transparency of our services, even outside France. Our international development is only in its early stages, we now intend to accelerate our expansion as indicated in our strategic plan”.

“Portugal is a tremendous market for refurbished products. Thanks to Largo's quality refurbished products, we will be able to respond to this growing demand since several years and to fulfill our commitments in terms of environmental policy. Offering refurbished products is a new step in the development of our company and we are delighted to be supported by Largo” adds Carla Braga, Key Account Manager at Bluetooth.

About Largo

Created in 2016, Largo is a group fundamentally involved in the circular economy. With close to 40 staff based in Nantes, Western France, Largo refurbishes Smartphones, tablets and laptops. Positioned along the entire value chain, from sourcing to refurbishment and distribution, Largo wants to become a benchmark player in the field of responsible refurbishment. A pioneer in terms of transparency, in 2018 Largo invested in a sophisticated production tool enabling it to optimise its processes and the quality of its products.

Entirely internalised in France, the refurbishment site offers full control of each key stage: reception, testing, reparation, quality control and after-sales service. Since the Company’s creation, Largo has already refurbished more than 140,000 Smartphones, and generated revenue of almost €10.3 million in 2020.

For further information, please go to www.largo-france.fr

About Bluetooth LDA

Bluetooth LDA is a Portuguese wholesaler created in 2004. It operates in the B2B market, supplying computer stores and operators with branded cell phones, tablets, gaming consoles and other OEM accessories.

Largo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LARGO Signs Its First International Partnership With the Portuguese Wholesaler Bluetooth Regulatory News: LARGO (Paris:ALLGO) (FR0013308582 - ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the refurbishment of mobile devices, today announced the signing of its first international partnership contract with the Portuguese smartphone …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
OneConnect to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results
Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing off the Operation of ...
LARGO Signs Its First International Partnership With the Portuguese Wholesaler Bluetooth
Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Trane Technologies’ Thermo King Manufacturing Production Line is Among the First in Europe to be ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group, Has Initiated Coverage of Largo With a Buy Recommendation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten