Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky 2021 Middle East Edition to be Held in Dubai, UAE, Live on Sept 28, 2021
Search for the Middle East's "50 Best Male Champions for Gender Diversity & Inclusion" commences – Top 10 to be announced on Sept 28, 2021.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced that Dubai, UAE has been selected as the location for the 2021 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women which will be held as a hybrid (live and virtual) summit on Sept 28, 2021. The summit will bring together the Middle East's best leaders and Companies who can access cutting-edge, cross-industry knowledge and mentoring on leadership, success and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs. HORP also announced the search for the "50 Best Male Champions for Gender diversity & Inclusion in the Middle East" with several being available as mentors at the 2021 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky.
Diversity & Inclusion champion Companies Coca-Cola and Fine Hygienic Holding have once again taken the lead as early sponsors of the Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky. AMCHAM Dubai, AMCHAM Abu Dhabi and The Singapore International Chamber of Commerce will serve as the official Industry partners for the summit and their members will enjoy discounted delegate pricing to join this summit. Sponsor packages are now open.
Claudia Navarro, Vice President Marketing Eurasia & Middle East at The Coca-Cola Company shared, " Diversity & inclusion is close to our hearts. We strive to create a work environment that empowers, educates and inspires both cultural and gender diversity across all levels of the organization. We believe that diversity is a precursor to a culture of empathy, and innovation. We are happy to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky which will give participants an opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success."
