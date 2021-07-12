checkAd

Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky 2021 Middle East Edition to be Held in Dubai, UAE, Live on Sept 28, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 08:00  |  35   |   |   

 

 

Search for the Middle East's "50 Best Male Champions for Gender Diversity & Inclusion" commences – Top 10 to be announced on Sept 28, 2021.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today  announced that Dubai, UAE has been selected as the location for the 2021 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women which will be held as a hybrid (live and virtual) summit on Sept 28, 2021. The summit will bring together the Middle East's best  leaders and Companies who can access cutting-edge, cross-industry  knowledge and mentoring on leadership, success and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion  at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs.  HORP also announced the  search for the "50 Best Male Champions for Gender diversity & Inclusion in the Middle East" with several being available as mentors at the 2021 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky.

Logo

Diversity & Inclusion champion Companies Coca-Cola and Fine Hygienic Holding have once again taken the lead as early sponsors of the Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky.  AMCHAM Dubai, AMCHAM Abu Dhabi and The Singapore International Chamber of Commerce will serve as the official Industry partners for the summit and their members will enjoy discounted delegate pricing to join this summit.  Sponsor packages are now open.

Claudia Navarro, Vice President Marketing Eurasia & Middle East at The Coca-Cola Company shared, " Diversity & inclusion is close  to our hearts. We strive to create a work environment that empowers, educates and inspires both cultural and gender diversity across all levels of the organization.  We believe that diversity is a precursor to a culture of empathy,  and innovation. We are  happy to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky which will give participants an opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky 2021 Middle East Edition to be Held in Dubai, UAE, Live on Sept 28, 2021     Search for the Middle East's "50 Best Male Champions for Gender Diversity & Inclusion" commences – Top 10 to be announced on Sept 28, 2021. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - House of Rose Professional …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual Congress 2021 of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
Alwaleed Philanthropies expands 'Housing and Car Grant' program, establishing largest partnership ...
RDIF: Sputnik V vaccine demonstrates strong safety profile during vaccination campaign in San Marino
QNB expands its footprint in Asia with Hong Kong branch opening
St Kitts and Nevis Announces $15 Million Income Support Programme to Financially Support Citizens ...
iACADEMY wins 3 Brand Awards by the UK based - Global Brands Magazine
Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky 2021 Middle East Edition to be Held in Dubai, UAE, Live on Sept 28, ...
Zimbabwe to Fight Forest Fires with Vehicles Delivered by AFTRADE DMCC
Daniela Ortiz From Àngels Barcelona Gallery Won The 14th illySustainArt Award Presented at ...
Titel
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area