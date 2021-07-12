Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky 2021 Middle East Edition to be Held in Dubai, UAE, Live on Sept 28, 2021

Search for the Middle East's "50 Best Male Champions for Gender Diversity & Inclusion" commences – Top 10 to be announced on Sept 28, 2021.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced that Dubai, UAE has been selected as the location for the 2021 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women which will be held as a hybrid (live and virtual) summit on Sept 28, 2021. The summit will bring together the Middle East's best leaders and Companies who can access cutting-edge, cross-industry knowledge and mentoring on leadership, success and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs. HORP also announced the search for the "50 Best Male Champions for Gender diversity & Inclusion in the Middle East" with several being available as mentors at the 2021 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky.