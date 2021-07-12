checkAd

Admiral Group 2021 half year results trading update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 08:00  |  23   |   |   

Admiral Group plc

12 July 2021

Admiral Group 2021 half year results trading update

Based on preliminary figures, Admiral Group (“Admiral” or “The Group”) anticipates a higher than expected Group profit before tax for the first half of 2021 in the range of £450 to £500 million (continuing operations)1.

The stronger result is due to unusually positive development in the cost of UK motor bodily injury claims from a number of prior underwriting years which has led to higher reserve releases and profit commission revenue. There has been no change to Admiral’s prudent approach to claims reserving.

Further, motor claims frequency in 2021 to date has been lower than expected due to extended lockdown restrictions resulting in a favourable current period loss ratio, despite the significant reductions in Admiral’s premium rates over the past twelve months, which followed the £110 million of premium refunded to customers in May 2020.

On the basis of these preliminary results and a very strong solvency position, the proposed 2021 interim dividend is expected to be in the range of 110 to 125 pence per share.

It is not currently expected that the level of reserve releases and profit commission for the first half of 2021 will be repeated in the second half.

The sale of the Penguin Portals comparison businesses was completed on 30 April 2021. Of the net proceeds from the transaction of approximately £460 million, Admiral expects to return £400 million to shareholders in the form of special dividends phased over 2021 and 2022. The first payment will be made with the interim 2021 dividend referred to above. Further detail will be provided with the Group’s half year results announcement in August.

Figures shown in this release are preliminary and subject to completion of internal governance processes and external audit review. Admiral will publish its 2021 half year results on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For more information, please contact:

Admiral Group plc
Marisja Kocznur                marisja.kocznur@admiralgroup.co.uk
Investors & Analysts

FTI Consulting  
Edward Berry                +44 (0) 20 3727 1046
Tom Blackwell                +44 (0) 20 3727 1051

[1] Excluding profit on disposal from the Penguin Portal sale which completed on 30 April 2021





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Admiral Group 2021 half year results trading update Admiral Group plc 12 July 2021 Admiral Group 2021 half year results trading update Based on preliminary figures, Admiral Group (“Admiral” or “The Group”) anticipates a higher than expected Group profit before tax for the first half …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
CurrencyWorks Announces $3.75 Million Registered Direct Offering
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Orion recalls Multivita Forte dietary supplement from consumers
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
DNO Appoints Spencer COO
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Penn Virginia Announces Agreement to Acquire Lonestar Resources 
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus