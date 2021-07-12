checkAd

AB Science announces the validation of its Risk Management Plan by the French National Agency (ANSM) in order to restart patient enrollment in France

AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THE VALIDATION OF ITS RISK MANAGEMENT PLAN BY THE FRENCH NATIONAL AGENCY (ANSM) IN ORDER TO RESTART PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN FRANCE

Paris, July 12, 2021, 8am

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) announced today that it has been informed by the French National Agency (ANSM) that the measures proposed by AB Science to reinforce patient safety in masitinib trials are acceptable to allow resumption of enrollment in its three ongoing studies; namely, the phase 3 study in mastocytosis (AB15003), the phase 3 study in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (AB19001), and the phase 2 study in COVID-19 (AB20001).

These measures include the following changes for each of the aforementioned clinical studies:

  • Strengthening of patient eligibility criteria to exclude individuals with a history of severe cardiovascular disease
  • Reinforcement of tests to monitor cardiac function during the study
  • Request for systematic advice from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) on the conduct of each study with respect to the risk of cardiovascular events
  • Implementation of a committee composed of independent experts to assess all major adverse cardiovascular events

AB Science will update the clinical trial protocols with these additional measures and will submit a request to ANSM for authorization to resume enrollment for each of the studies concerned.

AB Science will also request without delay the resumption of its ongoing studies to other national competent authorities.

Dr Christian Fassotte, Chief Medical Officer of AB Science said: “The safety of patients included in our studies is our primary concern. We are delighted that the safety analysis produced by AB Science and the measures proposed to strengthen patient safety will allow for the restart of our studies”.

