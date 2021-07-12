checkAd

Goliath Drills Significant Quartz-Sulphide Veining Over 57.5 Meters* in Inaugural Drill Hole on the Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.

Highlights:

  • The inaugural drill hole GD21-001 (138 meters in length, 140°/-70°) at the Surebet Zone intersected 57.5 meters* of quartz-sulphide veins bound by two distinct and significant multi-meter-scale quartz-sulphide stockwork breccia (link to images).

  • The 3.4 meters* upper vein contains visually estimated 10% centimeter-scale banded, clustered and disseminated sulphides, including pyrrhotite, sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite; underlain by 8.9 meters* of strong stockwork breccia formed by 40-50% veining of similar composition to the upper vein (link to image).

  • A Portable XRF Silver count of 20+g/t was outlined in a section of the lower vein at 85 meter downhole depth along thin fractures containing a dendritic metallic mineral (link to image).

  • The 11.4 meters* lower vein shows similar brecciation and sulphide assemblages as the upper vein (link to image).

  • GD21-001 undercut an area approximately 30 meters below surface of the southernmost Cliff Showing of the Surebet Zone, which in 2019 yielded an angular fresh float grab sample assaying 967.99 g/t Gold Equivalent or AuEq (29.72 oz/t Gold, 97.19 oz/t Silver) that remains open in all directions (link to image).

  • GD21-001 is located 90 meters along strike to the south of the Lower Waterfall Showing of 13.05 g/t AuEq over 15.1 meters (true width).

  • A second hole, GD21-002, currently being drilled to the northeast from the same pad, has intercepted the same quartz-sulphide mineralization structure at 33 meters approximately 30 meters north of GD21-001 and currently still in mineralization (link to image).

  • Additional fan drilling is also planned for the adjacent Lower Waterfall, Waterfall, Main, Central and North Rubble Showings of the Surebet Zone.

  • Up to 5000 meters of drilling are planned and will target the extensive high grade gold-silver discovery from the exposed quartz-sulphide and sulphide occurrences along strike and to depth.

* The stated lengths in meters are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once more drilling can confirm the exact geometry of the quartz-sulphides system.

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is very pleased to report initial observations from its 2021 maiden diamond drill campaign at its 100% controlled Golddigger Property (the “Property”). The campaign is designed to trace the high-grade gold-silver zone exposed at surface along 1,000 meters (1km) of strike and to a down dip depth over 500 meters at the Surebet Zone (“Surebet”). Currently the Surebet zone averages 9.84 meters wide grading 10.68 g/t AuEq (with 7.59 g/t Au). Surebet also has 500 meters of vertical relief and 1,000 meters of inferred down dip extent. The project is located in a mining friendly jurisdiction in a world class geological setting near Stewart, BC in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Both the Homestake Ridge Deposit (Fury Resources Inc.) and Dolly Varden Silver Mine (Dolly Varden Silver Corp.) are in close proximity.

