AB “Ignitis grupė” receives ESG risk rating upgrade

MSCI ESG Ratings assessment is based on a company’s resilience to financially material ESG risks. It evaluates a company’s exposure to, and management of, key ESG risks and opportunities. The final ESG rating is an industry-adjusted score, meaning that it is based on a company’s relative performance compared to its global industry peers.

On 9 July 2021, AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) received a rating of AA (on a scale of CCC-AAA) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. This represents an upgrade from the Company’s previous score A, which it held since 2020 and designates the Company as a leader in its industry in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities.

The latest ESG rating by MSCI reflects the Company’s continuous commitment to reducing carbon dioxide emissions to combat climate change, expanding renewable energy portfolio, and strengthening key governance practices after becoming a listed company in 2020.

The improvement of the Company’s ESG performance is a key feature of its 2021-2024 Strategic Plan.

More information about ESG ratings can be found on the website of AB “Ignitis grupė” at the following link: www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en/sustainability.

DISCLAIMER STATEMENT. The use by AB “Ignitis grupė” of any MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC or its affiliates (“MSCI”) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of AB “Ignitis grupė” by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

