checkAd

AB “Ignitis grupė” receives ESG risk rating upgrade

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 08:00  |  23   |   |   

AB “Ignitis grupė” receives ESG risk rating upgrade

On 9 July 2021, AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) received a rating of AA (on a scale of CCC-AAA) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. This represents an upgrade from the Company’s previous score A, which it held since 2020 and designates the Company as a leader in its industry in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities. 

MSCI ESG Ratings assessment is based on a company’s resilience to financially material ESG risks. It evaluates a company’s exposure to, and management of, key ESG risks and opportunities. The final ESG rating is an industry-adjusted score, meaning that it is based on a company’s relative performance compared to its global industry peers. 

The latest ESG rating by MSCI reflects the Company’s continuous commitment to reducing carbon dioxide emissions to combat climate change, expanding renewable energy portfolio, and strengthening key governance practices after becoming a listed company in 2020.  

The improvement of the Company’s ESG performance is a key feature of its 2021-2024 Strategic Plan. 

More information about ESG ratings can be found on the website of AB “Ignitis grupė” at the following link: www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en/sustainability

DISCLAIMER STATEMENT. The use by AB “Ignitis grupė” of any MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC or its affiliates (“MSCI”) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of AB “Ignitis grupė” by MSCI.   MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI. 

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB “Ignitis grupė” receives ESG risk rating upgrade AB “Ignitis grupė” receives ESG risk rating upgrade On 9 July 2021, AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) received a rating of AA (on a scale of CCC-AAA) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. This represents an upgrade from the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
CurrencyWorks Announces $3.75 Million Registered Direct Offering
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Orion recalls Multivita Forte dietary supplement from consumers
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
DNO Appoints Spencer COO
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Penn Virginia Announces Agreement to Acquire Lonestar Resources 
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus