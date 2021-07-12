checkAd

Biophytis Presents Positive Preclinical Data on Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19 at ECCMID 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 08:00  |  45   |   |   

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19 today announces new positive preclinical data on Sarconeos (BIO101) in hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The data will be presented as an ePoster at the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), which will take place online from 9-12 July 2021. This study reveals that Sarconeos (BIO101) daily treatment prevents respiratory function deterioration in SARS-CoV-2-infected mammals and provides a solid preclinical proof of concept for the ongoing Phase 2-3 COVA clinical study.

Stanislas Veillet, President and CEO of Biophytis, said: “These preclinical data are further evidence of the potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) to be an effective treatment for patients with COVID-19. We are continuing our COVA Phase 2-3 study with Sarconeos (BIO101) in patients infected with COVID-19 and are looking forward to results of the second interim analysis in Q3 2021. We are prepared to rapidly scale up capacity, should we receive regulatory approval for Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19, having secured contracts with a major global Custom Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the manufacturing of registration batches.”

In the study, hamsters were inoculated intranasally with 106 TCID50/mL. Sarconeos (BIO101) was administered daily at 10 mg/kg*day. Three groups of 6-7-week-old female hamsters were compared: uninfected hamsters treated with the vehicle (control; n=10), SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters treated with the vehicle (n=10), and SARS-CoV-2-infected hamster treated with BIO101 (n=10). Pulmonary function was assessed by whole-body plethysmography.

The results showed that at 5 dpi, the Penh value, a classical measure of respiratory distress proven to be relevant in corona virus airway infections, was significantly increased in the group of SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters treated with the vehicle, compared to the uninfected control group (0.63 ± 0.11 versus 0.28 ± 0.01, p<0.01). In animals treated with Sarconeos (BIO101), the Penh value was significantly reduced compared to vehicle-treated infected animals (0.35 ± 0.02, p<0.05). Inspiration (66.4 ± 2.6 msec) and expiration (134.9 ± 3.2 msec) times in Sarconeos (BIO101)-treated animals were significantly lower than in the vehicle-treated group of infected hamsters (88.4 ± 6.87 msec, p<0.01; 150.7 ± 5.2 msec, p<0.05, respectively).

