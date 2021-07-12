Outlook of earnings per share in 2021 upgraded by 10% to DKK 34-38

For the first half of 2021, earnings per share came to just above DKK 22. Core income went up by approx. 13%. Core expenses declined by about 7%. To a lesser extent, loan impairment charges were reversed without any reduction in the management's estimate relating to COVID-19. Net profit was just below DKK 1.7 bn.

Following favourable results for the first half of the year, the expected earnings per share in 2021 is upgraded to DKK 34-38 from DKK 31-35. The updated guidance reflects an estimated pre-tax profit of DKK 3.5 bn and net profit of DKK 2.75 bn.