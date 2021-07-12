checkAd

The sales of „Vilvi Group“ June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 08:10  |  20   |   |   

The consolidated sales for June 2021 amounted to 12.91 million EUR – 15.3% increase comparing to June 2020. Of 12.91 million EUR, SIA “Baltic Dairy Board“ sales revenue amounted to 0,36 million Eur. The sales of the Group for period January - June 2021 amounted to 68.28 million EUR – 22.2% increase comparing to the same period last year.

On 01/04/2021, AB Vilkyškių Pieninė, which belongs Vilvi Group, has completed the procurement of 70% of the qualifying holding of SIA Baltic Dairy Board.  SIA Baltic Dairy Board is a Latvian company, specialising in producing and selling high value-added dairy ingredients, and milk and whey separation.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The sales of „Vilvi Group“ June 2021 The consolidated sales for June 2021 amounted to 12.91 million EUR – 15.3% increase comparing to June 2020. Of 12.91 million EUR, SIA “Baltic Dairy Board“ sales revenue amounted to 0,36 million Eur. The sales of the Group for period January - June …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
CurrencyWorks Announces $3.75 Million Registered Direct Offering
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Orion recalls Multivita Forte dietary supplement from consumers
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
DNO Appoints Spencer COO
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus