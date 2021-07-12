Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Jyske Bank Lifts EPS Outlook to DKK 34-38 from DKK 31-35 (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank raises outlook FY EPS DKK 34-38 from DKK 31-35 previously.FY estimated pre-tax profit of DKK 3.5 billion and net profit of DKK 2.75 billionH1 profit after tax just below DKK 1,700 million vs. estimate DKK 1,416 millionSays core …



