Jyske Bank Lifts EPS Outlook to DKK 34-38 from DKK 31-35
(PLX AI) – Jyske Bank raises outlook FY EPS DKK 34-38 from DKK 31-35 previously.FY estimated pre-tax profit of DKK 3.5 billion and net profit of DKK 2.75 billionH1 profit after tax just below DKK 1,700 million vs. estimate DKK 1,416 millionSays core …
- (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank raises outlook FY EPS DKK 34-38 from DKK 31-35 previously.
- FY estimated pre-tax profit of DKK 3.5 billion and net profit of DKK 2.75 billion
- H1 profit after tax just below DKK 1,700 million vs. estimate DKK 1,416 million
- Says core income up 13% in H1, with EPS just above DKK 22
- Says loan impairment charges were reversed without any reduction in the management's estimate relating to COVID-19
