Daniela Ortiz From Àngels Barcelona Gallery Won The 14th illySustainArt Award Presented at ARCOmadrid 2021

LONDON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè renews its commitment to promoting contemporary art and emerging artists by illySustainArt, a project aiming at recognizing the work of artists born in coffee-producing countries and exposed at ARCOmadrid art fair, of which illy has been official partner since 2005.

illycaffè reaffirms its commitment to contemporary art supporting the work of artists born in the coffee-producing countries

Daniela Ortiz (36), represented by Àngels Barcelona gallery, won the 14th edition of the illySustainArt Award with her work Papapatriarchy, a representation of the father figure, based on her own personal experiences and the one of many women and mothers. Her work is inspired by current social issues such as diversity, feminism, immigration, and racism. The art piece presented at the fair, is composed of 19 pieces of acrylic paintings on wood, representing the role of parenthood.

An independent jury composed by Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, founder of Sandretto Foundation, Agustín Pérez Rubio, independent curator, and Carlo Bach, illycaffè's Art Director, awarded Daniela Ortiz selected among the emerging artists born from 1981 and exhibited by 130 art galleries presented at ARCOmadrid 2021. The jury considered her work as part of the Spanish colonial heritage, using the tools of a conqueror to express a current issue through the aesthetics of contemporary art.

Since its foundation, the illySustainArt project has served as a meeting place and venue for cultural exchange among artists and curators coming mainly from Spain and South America coffee-producing countries, who today tell of the new lands of creativity and reach out to the international contemporary art community. Conceived to explore new frontiers of creativity, illy SustainArt Award recognizes the winning artist with a prize of 15.000€ without purchasing the artwork.

In previous edition, the artists who won this recognition were:

2008: Matheus Rocha Pitta ( Brazil )

( ) 2009: Avinash Veeraraghavan ( India )

( ) 2010: Camilo Ontiveros (México)

(México) 2011: André Komatsu (Brasil)

2012: Voluspa Jarpa ( Chile )

) 2013: Julia Rometti and Victor Costales (México)

and (México) 2014: Diego Bruno ( Argentina )

( ) 2015: Sergio Zevallos (Perú)

(Perú) 2016: Felipe Cohen (Brasil)

(Brasil) 2017: Iván Argote ( Colombia )

) 2018: Marcelo Cidade (Brasil)

(Brasil) 2019: Sheroanawe Hakihiiwe ( Venezuela )

) 2020: Hellen Ascoli ( Guatemala )

The aim of the prize, which has become a benchmark among art operators, is to give visibility to young artists coming from coffee-producing countries from which illycaffè sources its raw materials.

illycaffè is present at the fair also with a tasting space in pavilion 7, at stand B22, where visitors have the chance to discover the new illy Art Collection designed by Ai Weiwei, a personal interpretation of the series of art cups by the Chinese artist who is one of the 21st centuries most influential people.

Visitors could also enjoy #illyWalk, a route especially created amongst a selection of bars, restaurants, and hotels, where they can taste a free espresso in the center of Madrid during the days of ARCOmadrid.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560924/illy_Daniela_Ortiz_PapaPatriarchy.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499472/illy_Logo.jpg

For more information:

www.illy.com

For more information on illy art collection and illycaffè click here.