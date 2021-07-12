Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group today announces the launch of Tikehau Impact Credit (“TIC”), pioneering an impact approach in the high yield universe. The fund’s objective is to help expand impact investing in fixed income, a key step towards addressing climate change and contributing to reaching the goals laid out in the Paris Agreement. This new fund will sit alongside Tikehau Capital’s private assets impact strategies, marking another major step forward for the Group’s global impact platform.

The fund’s mission is to finance and actively engage with companies across a diverse range of sectors which have the potential to enable the global shift towards a net zero carbon economy. Tikehau Capital will leverage its impact investment expertise to define “impact cases” for each investment and help issuers go down the path towards a more sustainable future.