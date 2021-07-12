checkAd

Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021   

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group today announces the launch of Tikehau Impact Credit (“TIC”), pioneering an impact approach in the high yield universe. The fund’s objective is to help expand impact investing in fixed income, a key step towards addressing climate change and contributing to reaching the goals laid out in the Paris Agreement. This new fund will sit alongside Tikehau Capital’s private assets impact strategies, marking another major step forward for the Group’s global impact platform.

The fund’s mission is to finance and actively engage with companies across a diverse range of sectors which have the potential to enable the global shift towards a net zero carbon economy. Tikehau Capital will leverage its impact investment expertise to define “impact cases” for each investment and help issuers go down the path towards a more sustainable future.

TIC will focus on three buckets of investments and issuers: Green or Sustainability-linked bonds or climate pure-players already involved in the energy and ecological transition (bucket A); issuers who have signed an international pledge towards climate change (bucket B); and a sector-agnostic approach to companies with the potential to contribute positively to climate change mitigation or adaptation or to reduce other highly material environmental externalities (bucket C).

TIC will build on industry-recognised standards to set key impact goals including:

  • a 30% carbon intensity reduction target compared to the High Yield ESG index (ICE Global High Yield ESG Tilt Index)
  • a minimum 25% invested in issuers highly exposed to climate change which need to accelerate their transition and where impact can be meaningful (eg. manufacturing, agriculture, transportation)
  • a contribution towards an annual 5% self-decarbonisation by sector as a best-effort

Tikehau Capital has developed a proactive ESG-by-design approach that is embedded in its portfolio management process and is at the heart of its investment philosophy. Active and continuous engagement with issuers will also be key to help these companies accelerate their transition toward a more sustainable future.

Wertpapier


