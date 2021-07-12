checkAd

Capital increase at conversion of bonds to shares

As informed in company announcement no. 5/2017 of 24 March 2017, the company issued convertible bonds for a total of 13,218,415 DKK.

Bond owners representing 6,491,631 DKK have chosen to convert their bonds to FirstFarms shares with effect from 16 July 2021. The shares are issued at price 46.15 in accordance with the bonds, corresponding to 140,662 shares.

Thus, a capital increase of 1,406,620 DKK is carried out, corresponding to 140,662 shares of 10 DKK and the company’s new share capital will hereafter be 77,946,390 DKK.


Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

